Apart from the tired old class-warfare rhetoric, U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, did a service by pointing out personal extravagances in Washington. But both parties are guilty of this; taxpayers still remember how Michelle Obama packed up the kids, other relatives and even her hair dresser for extravagant vacations overseas at a time when many Americans couldn't even afford a trip to see grandma.
But more important than the starting costs of the new administration are the continuing failures of the old ones. In January, Democrat Sens. Durbin and Duckworth announced hundreds of thousands of dollars to housing authorities "to increase the incomes and economic independence" of families.
How many government programs have these goals? How do ever-increasing handouts encourage economic independence? How many trillions of dollars have we spent on them? And why do we still have the problem? These programs buy votes, of course, but we should pay some attention to duplication, waste, fraud and results.
As to the tax bill, it is sheer hypocrisy to take full advantage of the lower taxes while continually vilifying the president who brought them to you.
John Dixell
Rock Island