Elizabeth Bruenig is wrong in her article (Dec. 7) about U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke not being progressive enough. I watched the Democratic Party flounder between 1972 and 1992 by nominating candidates who were too far to the left. The only exception was Jimmy Carter, who was middle-of-the-road.
In the 1980s Bill Clinton and others successfully lead the Democratic Party to a more central position to fill the void created by the Republican Party that was moving more to the right.
The result was that the Democrats have won the presidency in every year starting in 1992, except for 2000, 2004 and 2016. In two of those three elections, the Democrat won the popular vote. A central position followed by Clinton and Obama is the way to win national elections, not moving to the far left.
You need two types of people. One type might be called the vision or conscience of the party. That type is represented by a Bernie Sanders or, maybe in the past, by a Ted Kennedy or Robert Kennedy. These people demonstrate the attitude of the Kennedys when they said, some people see things and ask why, I dream of things that never have been and ask why not. Then you need the practical people who can put together coalitions to win elections.
Hap Volz
Bettendorf