On Feb. 3, the Quad-City Times published my letter, detailing the efforts the Democrat party expended to protect "dreamers," illegals and sanctuary cities. I posed questions to African-American citizens: You vote more than 90 percent for Democratic candidates, do they take your votes for granted? Are Democrats courting Hispanics to your detriment?
I watched the immigration rallies. Thousands of Democrats protested nationwide, hundreds in the Quad-Cities. Their banners and narratives shocked me. Speakers could have substituted the word "black" for "migrant" in all their remarks and been 100 percent accurate. They didn't, wrong agenda.
I offer three examples:
A woman from El Salvador claimed gang members intimidate her children into joining their gang he — she needs asylum, and all the associated benefits. Immediately I thought, "Don't inner-city African-American parents face that dilemma every day?"
Many decried "family separation." "Parents mustn't be torn from children." Really? Fourteen percent of black children experience incarceration of a parent.
Immigration organizations were raising money for lawyers to help illegals. Public defenders are good enough for millions of African-Americans. Illegal "migrants" need better.
Democrats organize these rallies. They're willing to spend their political capital and your taxpayer dollars to help non-citizens. My cynical opinion is they do it to court Hispanic voters, who "only" vote 65 percent Democrat.
I see Democrats marching for many causes. They will "go-to-the-mat" for illegals, abortion, LGBT. What's the common factor? Those demographics need wooing. Their votes aren't guaranteed.
To African-American voters I suggest this; Vote Republican for a couple cycles. Maybe Democrats will start courting you.
Eugene Mattecheck Jr.
Moline