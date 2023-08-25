To many Republicans the legal assaults on Donald Trump are a continuation of the media and Democrat attacks which occurred almost daily throughout his presidency. When heavily Democrat states like New York bring charges which were traditionally misdemeanors as felonies, the conclusion is the charges are trumped up. This violates the sense of fair-play which Republicans embrace. The regular assaults that started early in his presidency continue to ensure he doesn’t return.

This effort has a lot of facets. The scheduling of hearings is intended to coincide with primaries. That way Trump’s attention and resources have to be divided. The negative trial news will distract from the real issues of the campaign, the obvious mental and physical decline of Joe Biden, the growing danger from China and Russia, the poorly monitored support to Ukraine, our massively increased deficit, persistent inflation, the price of groceries and gas (not to mention Biden’s rapidly developing legal problems) will all be ignored so the media can breathlessly repeat negative information the trials generate.

It is possible the Democrats expect to increase Republican support for Trump while at the same time convincing Independents to avoid him. Their best-case scenario given the problems with Biden is to distract people. Joe Biden running on the issues, given his state of decline is a losing proposition for the Democrats.

Personally, I’m undecided on which Republican I will support. I just thought it might be helpful to explain what is going on.

William Bloom

LeClaire

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Catch the latest in Opinion Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

false