Letter: Denied

Iowans are often honored for focusing on renewable energy. We care about the environment. To do our part, 13 months ago we installed solar panels on our home. We were promised a tax credit from the federal and state governments. We received our federal credit, but recently we received a denial letter from the Iowa Department of Revenue. This happened to 1,262 Iowans in 81 counties all over the state.
In June of 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds said that Iowa has a budget surplus of $1.238 billion. With that surplus, the Legislature needs to appropriate the money needed to fulfill their obligation to residential solar owners.
With denial letters coming over the holidays and a timeline of 60 days for an appeal, timing is critical. Contact the governor and your legislator and tell them to fully fund the Solar Energy Tax Credit as they promised to do over a year ago. A healthy environment is a priority for everyone.
Jeanne Wolf
Davenport