 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Denied
topical

Letter: Denied

Iowans are often honored for focusing on renewable energy. We care about the environment. To do our part, 13 months ago we installed solar panels on our home. We were promised a tax credit from the federal and state governments. We received our federal credit, but recently we received a denial letter from the Iowa Department of Revenue. This happened to 1,262 Iowans in 81 counties all over the state.

In June of 2021, Gov. Kim Reynolds said that Iowa has a budget surplus of $1.238 billion. With that surplus, the Legislature needs to appropriate the money needed to fulfill their obligation to residential solar owners.

With denial letters coming over the holidays and a timeline of 60 days for an appeal, timing is critical. Contact the governor and your legislator and tell them to fully fund the Solar Energy Tax Credit as they promised to do over a year ago. A healthy environment is a priority for everyone.

Jeanne Wolf

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Alarmed

My name is Madelyn McIntyre and I am currently a student at St. Ambrose University. My class and I have been learning about some of the injust…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News