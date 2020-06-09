Letter: Denying reality

How the "Trumpian" mind works:
The United States never landed men on the moon.
Many people say men never landed on the moon.
Here’s an article saying the whole thing was filmed on a movie sound stage.
Here are three more articles saying that. Here are six more articles.
A guy with a TV and a radio show says the same thing.
Here’s another article saying NASA lied about the moonshot to protect its funding.
Here’s an editorial from an electrical engineer saying it’s impossible for the video shown by the mainstream media to be real.
Here’s a NASA rocket scientist saying men did land on the moon, and the video is real.
Here's a cable news show host who says the NASA rocket scientist’s daughter works for a Washington, D.C., firm that contributes to a senator who hates the movement claiming the moonshot is a hoax.
Here’s something on social media saying that same senator owns stock in a company benefiting from the NASA moonshot.
Here’s four more people tweeting the same thing.
Here’s a guy who used to work at Warner Brothers saying he was there when the moon video was filmed, and he even wrote a book about it.
Here’s a doctor, a podiatrist, saying there’s no way men could actually survive on the moon.
Here’s a blog accusing the director of NASA of profiting from the moonshot.
Here’s a photo of the NASA director with a former political candidate who is pro "reproductive rights" and "open borders."
MAGA.
John Dramin
Davenport
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!