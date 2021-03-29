 Skip to main content
Letter: Deport them
Thank you, thank you to the letter from Betty Murphy, in the March 24 edition of this newspaper.

It is unbelievable that not a single one of the Republican senators voted to help our country in a time of great need. Not one of them was concerned about what was happening to the populace. Their only thought was to oppose the Democrats, no matter what the issue. They should hang their heads in shame; no wait, they don't have any shame. Every one of them should be deported.

Thank you, Betty Murphy, for telling it like it is.

Jim Caswell

Moline

