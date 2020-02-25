Letter: Dept. of Justice policy needs to change

Letter: Dept. of Justice policy needs to change

Why has no one challenged the Department of Justice policy of not indicting a sitting president? I understand there is no legislation regard the issue and that this policy of the DOJ is only that, a policy, and that it has never been challenged in the courts.

This is urgent because the tribal politics of Congress that made it impossible to convict the impeached president for his numerous crimes and abuses of power. The president’s ongoing conduct, both illegal and abusive of governmental norms and customs, are feeding into growing doubt about the security and validity of our elections and is consequently undermining our democracy.

Phyllis Morris

Clinton

Letter: What a mess

  Updated

