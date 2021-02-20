Letter: Dereliction of duty

Just minutes after Sen. Mitch McConnell and 42 of his caucus comrades excused a dangerous madman for his part in the most egregious domestic attack on our government in our nation’s history, the Senate minority leader blasted the ex-president for his undeniable incitement of violent insurrection against our democratic republic in a despicable attempt to halt the peaceful transfer of power to Joe Biden. He condemned Trump’s actions as "a disgraceful dereliction of duty."

Hiding behind a false premise of having no jurisdiction over a former president, a premise dismissed by Senate vote before the trial began, the Republican cabal chose to give a purposeful and predetermined pass to a wannabe-authoritarian who has sought to undermine our democratic institutions since before he even took office. Several of them, sworn in as jurors, consulted with the defense at length during the trial, indicating no intention of considering the evidence.