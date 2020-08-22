 Skip to main content
Letter: Dermody belongs on board
Letter: Dermody belongs on board

I support Alexandra Dermody for appointment to the open seat on the Davenport School Board. She cares deeply and passionately about quality public education and seeks effective answers to her insightful questions, She recognizes that great and diverse schools mean young people want to come, stay and raise families here in Davenport and that our students feel safe, cared for, and supported and challenged academically. She recently graduated from Davenport schools, so she has direct knowledge of what students need and the challenges they face. She is committed to public service here in Davenport, and I know she will serve us exceptionally well on the Davenport School Board.

Judith Lee

Davenport’s 8th Ward Alderwoman

Davenport

