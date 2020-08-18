You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Dermody belongs on Davenport school board
topical

Letter: Dermody belongs on Davenport school board

{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to recommend Alex Dermody for the school board opening.

I have worked with Alex on projects to address issues impacting our community’s youth and I think this position would be a perfect fit for her.

She is deeply invested in the community and has the students best interest in mind.

She will be an advocate for all students but especially those in marginalized groups, which is something we are currently lacking.

As a recent Davenport school district alumni she has great insight to the struggles students are facing today.

I think her presence on the board will bring some much needed diversity. Thus allowing for better representation of our community’s students and their needs.

Tess Farmer

Davenport

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters to the Editor

Letter: Rigged

In 2016, didn't President Trump say the election was rigged? Even though he won. He won the electoral vote, but not the popular vote. So, sinc…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News