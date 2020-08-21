 Skip to main content
Letter: Dermody belongs on school board
Letter: Dermody belongs on school board

I am writing this letter to recommend Alexandra Dermody as a member of the Davenport School Board. I have known Ms. Dermody for over four years and have been impressed with her thoughtful approach to problems demonstrating a maturity far beyond her years. Perhaps this maturity is due to her determination to overcome personal hardships which she applies to any problem she decides to solve. Additionally, Ms. Dermody has demonstrated a commitment to improving the community through her membership on the board of this mental health agency, by running for alderman of the 7th Ward, and by her recent employment with Quad City Interfaith as IVE (Integrated Voter Engagement).

For the above listed reasons, I wholeheartedly recommend Alexandra for a seat on the school board.

Cathy Clark

LeClaire

