Letter: Despicable

On July 27, I watched the entire hearing of the four police officers from the U.S. Capitol and Washington, D.C., metropolitan police. They and their colleagues put their lives on the line to protect the Capitol, our Constitution and our democracy. And, yes, they and theirs are heroes. Their testimony about the attack by supporters of Donald Trump was frightening. Let’s put to bed that this was a "peaceful" protest or a "typical tourist day." It wasn’t.

As I watched, I wondered how Fox would portray this event. Later I found out. The comments by Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham were despicable, disgusting and insensitive. Their comments, like Trump's references according to a Daily Beast article, referring to them as "weak" and "liberal (expletive)" were nothing short of character assassination.

Their words mocked and ridiculed the heroics of these and other officers. I don’t know how anyone in their right mind would watch, listen and believe such scurrilous drivel.

"If a hit man is hired and he kills somebody, the hit man goes to jail. But not only does the hit man go to jail, but the person who hired them does. It was an attack carried out on Jan. 6 and a hit man sent them. I want you to get to the bottom of that”, Officer Harry Dunn said at the panel’s first hearing.