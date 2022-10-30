Letter: Despite what he says, Grassley does not 'back the Blue'

A recent letter to the editor endorsed Chuck Grassley for his support of “Back the Blue.” Senator Grassley certainly does like to say the bumper sticker slogan. He also likes to take and post pictures of himself with members of law enforcement. But how does Chuck Grassley vote?

The COVID-19 pandemic saw our communities’ revenue sources dry up. To help our towns recover, the American Rescue Plan gave over $350 billion dollars to local governments to restore revenue and invest in emergency services including local law enforcement. Chuck Grassley voted against this critically needed funding. "Back the Blue."

When the mob of Trump supporters attacked our nation’s Capitol Police on January 6th, 2021, the violence resulted in 114 officers injured and five deaths. Chuck Grassley voted against an independent investigation into the attack. While Grassley did name Trump responsible for inciting the attack and refusing to stop it, only months later Grassley enthusiastically accepted his endorsement for reelection. “Back the Blue.”

Chuck Grassley has spent his career voting against every commonsense gun control measure. Measures that majority of Americans and law enforcement groups support and lobbied for. Grassley voted against the Assault Weapons Ban, against the Brady Handgun Bill, against closing gun-show loopholes, against limiting high-capacity magazines, and he voted to allow conceal and carry reciprocity across state lines, subverting local laws. “Back the Blue.”

Slogans are catchy, but they are not policy. If you want to “Back the Blue” then vote Blue, the party that actually does.

Tim McClimon

DeWitt