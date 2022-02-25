Letter: Destructive behavior

We are seeing the insertion of governors, mayors, district attorneys and other elites into our government who are observed to employ what many consider to be destructive autocratic behavior. The result is that America is being weakened from within without the intervention of foreign military violence. China’s totalitarian regime is aware and appears satisfied this is happening.

There seems to be a dearth of checks and balances by legislatures to prevent this kind of behavior, possibly because there may be many members of these bodies who are alleged to also be bought and paid for.

To help ensure that the voices of us non-elites are heard we must insist our states have: clean voter rolls (no dead people, dogs, or non-citizen allowed); in-person voting on a single day using actual photo IDs with strict exceptions; and voting results being published within hours of poll closings.

It’s also necessary for us to be alert to activity in our own local communities.

It is the responsibility of parents to be nurturing and strong concerning our children’s education, and not allow secretive indoctrination of, for example, "transgenderism" (a concept with no true biological foundation but defined by "feelings," radical cosmetic surgery, and ingestion of dangerous drugs).

However, compassion and acceptance should be shown toward those who define themselves to be "transgender."

Civilization is built on families. No good results from families being transformed into something that rejects the Creator’s intent.

John R. Horn

Davenport

