Letter: Determining the outcome

Imagine that you have had a loved one killed by a drunk driver and prior to the trial, you heard jurors guarantee a not guilty verdict. The jurors publicly and boldly declare they will refuse to view or consider any evidence and will vote not guilty.

Imagine that the killing of your loved one was recorded on video and occurred on the front lawn of the White House in front of a gaggle of reporters.

Actually, it would be the second such killing, with the first having been admitted to in a document written and presented to you by the perpetrator.

Now imagine that the loved one in question is our very democracy and the Constitution of the United States of America.

U.S. Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham, jurors in the upcoming impeachment trial of President Donald J. Trump, have publicly declared a refusal to consider any evidence and have guaranteed a not guilty verdict.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two jurors, prior to any trial date even being set, have determined the outcome.

The senator from Kentucky and the senator from South Carolina have also guaranteed that Iowa's senators, Joni Ernst and Charles Grassley, will vote not guilty.