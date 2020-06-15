Letter: Diminishing our lifestyle
Letter: Diminishing our lifestyle

When and why was America great and what happened? World War II made the undamaged United States the world's super power. Correcting World War I mistakes, the U.S. established an enlightened peace. The U.S. converted its military-industrial base to commerce, increasing the worker/middle classes. Returning veterans were welcomed and given educational and housing benefits. The military was integrated. Our foreign policy supported the United Nations, and NATO and established the Marshall Plan to help countries recover from the war. Enemies became allies.

Unfortunately, at the same time, in the Mideast we ignored our local allies and based our foreign policy on oil, religious beliefs and "end time" prophesy. This has led to religious terrorist attacks and many problems.

Our continuing support for the religious state of Israel has upset the balance in the Mideast and led to the death or displacement of many people.

Our support has involved us in Islamic Shia/Sunni conflicts, caused us to support radical Islamic governments, raised oil prices, overturned democratic governments and led us into religious wars. Failed Iraq was supposed to block Israel's primary enemy, Iran. Our support has weakened the U.N., depleted our treasury and spread terrorist attacks to the U.S. and around the world.

Fighting terrorism has significantly diminished our lifestyle.

What would the world be like today if we had implemented a Marshall Plan for the Mideast instead of a religious plan? What if we had spread our values like religious freedom, equality and democracy?

Paul Rung

Rock Island

