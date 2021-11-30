Letter: Diminishing our voices

I read about the offer of a hedge fund to acquire Lee Enterprises. I recently saw a couple of programs about local newspapers being bought out by hedge funds to enhance shareholder stocks. The hedge fund in question, Alden Global Capital, has a reputation for significantly cutting costs by selling the newspaper’s real estate and laying off a significant percentage of newsroom staff. What about the community? With less local control, the community's stories do not get told and the voice of the people is diminished.
Jane Broughton
Davenport