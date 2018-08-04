People have a tendency to judge those that need special education or are disabled.
I am an individual who has grown up in my hometown with some dismissing me. The disabled want only to be respected. We work on city commissions, presidential campaigns, some of us want to start businesses of our own. Many of us have become leaders in our communities across Iowa.
Gov. Reynolds has introduced programs bolstering STEM, which stands for science technology, engineering, and math. It is time for others to accept that STEM skills are easily attained by the disabled. With some guidance, we will become productive citizens in our communities, states, and internationally.
Richard E. Stimmel
Maquoketa