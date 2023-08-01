As a retired farm animal veterinarian, I have to disagree with Scott Reeder's July 18 column. His article concerns veterinary colleges and the recent Supreme Court's overturning of affirmative action.

The article points out that only 2% of veterinarians are Black. I feel this attempt to make our profession look like a bunch of primadonna white people is not realistic. I've never known any person of color who even applied to veterinary college let alone be turned down.