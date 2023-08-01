As a retired farm animal veterinarian, I have to disagree with Scott Reeder's July 18 column. His article concerns veterinary colleges and the recent Supreme Court's overturning of affirmative action.
The article points out that only 2% of veterinarians are Black. I feel this attempt to make our profession look like a bunch of primadonna white people is not realistic. I've never known any person of color who even applied to veterinary college let alone be turned down.
No paid vacations. On call 24-7. Just maybe they are not being denied, but just being smart.
Tom Wilcox, DVM
Moline