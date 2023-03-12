Congratulations and kudos to Riverdale and LeClaire, Iowa, on their ongoing economic development successes. Unfortunately, 2,200 feet East, across the Mississippi, I believe Port Byron's current mayor and village board have shown little, if any, interest in matching your achievements and successes.

Consider these: The village population is dropping as is the Riverdale School District enrollment. There are currently five empty downtown storefronts, the village water wells have manganese levels that are in violation of the EPA, and only one Economic development project in 4 years. Many residents in the old part of town are denied both sewer/water services and are forced to use port-a-potties and bottled water.

In 2022, two home developers (12-15 affordable homes) were turned away due to the lack of village utilities ($5 million potential growth).

Downtown Streetscape Project ($4.2 million) and the unserved sewer neighborhoods project ($3.5 million) scrapped by the mayor in November 2022.

TIF/economic development funds mismanagement: $230,000 TIF used to reline village sewer mains; $1,100,000 TIF used for replacing water mains; repairs to water wells (manganese) will cost $450,000-plus and the mayor wants to use only TIF/economic development reserves; federal relief money given to the village for recovery is being put in reserves for future water repair expenses, not economic development; cell phone tower rental annual revenues ($22,000) are given to subsidize water users, none to economic development; village solar panels revenues ($23,000) is given to subsidize sanitation users, not economic development.

I believe not using TIF/economic development funds as intended and to subsidize utilities is ethically wrong.

Dr. Bruce Peterson

Port Byron