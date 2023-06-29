Disagrees with columnist about changing Constitution

Constitutional amendments … Really?

I read with horror on June 25’s Quad-City Times Opinion page that a retired Moline judge suggested that constitutional amendments to the First and Second Amendments might be beneficial. As I read further his suggestions are to give Congress and the president the power to make these perceived changes.

The Constitution currently gives the power of constitutional changes or amendments to the states and its people, not D.C. John O’Shea, the retired judge, states that “amend them to bring them into conformity with the more enlightened current notions of perhaps half of the American people.”

Who is the person that decides this group is enlightened? From the surveys I have seen these changes are radical and would not represent close to half the citizens. It is sour milk that the Constitution stands in his way. Can you imagine any such changes to the Constitution be made by Congress and the president? This country is in a downward spiral due to these two factions. They represent only themselves and certainly not the American people.

If the judicial system enforced the laws on the books changes would not be needed. The current Supreme Court as well as Congress is politically motivated. Just look at the votes on the issues. I for one am glad this judge is retired as he too seems to want these politically motivated ideas to come to fruition and drift from the Constitution. Enforce our laws and have the power remain with the States and citizens.

Steve Sachtleben

Bettendorf