Letter: Disappointed

I was extremely disappointed in your endorsement of Rep. Tony McCombie in the contest for state representative in Illinois' 71st House District. During the pandemic, she has shown a careless attitude toward wearing masks and opposed the necessary and helpful measures instituted by the governor to slow the spread of the virus. Her actions demonstrate a reckless disregard for the health and safety of her constituents. No such candidate deserves endorsement for any office. I am voting for Joan Padilla.