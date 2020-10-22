 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Disappointed
topical

Letter: Disappointed

{{featured_button_text}}

I was extremely disappointed in your endorsement of Rep. Tony McCombie in the contest for state representative in Illinois' 71st House District. During the pandemic, she has shown a careless attitude toward wearing masks and opposed the necessary and helpful measures instituted by the governor to slow the spread of the virus. Her actions demonstrate a reckless disregard for the health and safety of her constituents. No such candidate deserves endorsement for any office. I am voting for Joan Padilla.

Tom McKay

Hampton 

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News