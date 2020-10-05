Letter: Disappointing

In elections, it is usual for an incumbent to campaign on their record of achievements and leadership in office. It isn't surprising that Iowa Rep. Ross Paustian's supporters in the District 92 race have chosen a different strategy, because their candidate's spotty record over eight years representing this district since 2010 gives them very little to work with. It is disappointing, however, that they have instead chosen to use innuendo and fabrication to impugn the reputation of Paustian's opponent, Jennifer Kakert, as was reported by Tom Barton on Sept. 25 in this newspaper.

Iowans want elected officials who are honest, have integrity, and who stand by what they say. Nothing of the sort was on display in that article. Paustian "declined to comment and referred all questions to the Republican Party of Iowa," despite the fact that he authorized the dishonest ad. If he wanted it to run, he should have the courage to defend it instead of passing the buck. The article also ended with a quote from an unnamed Republican "party spokesman" who likewise refused to specifically defend the claims they made in their attack ad. This person wasn't even willing to be quoted by name.

If voters in House District 92 want someone with honesty and integrity to represent them in Des Moines, their only choice is to vote for Jennifer Kakert.