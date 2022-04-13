Letter: Disappointing

I read and re-read the news release by Deere & Co. that it would keep its Orenburg, Russia, plant operational. They chose to cite humanitarian reasons for doing so. Never mind that Russian peasant farmers will never benefit from the plant staying open. The customers who Deere intends to service with seeders in Orenburg are the Russian oligarchs who are wealthy enough to own the lion’s share of all profitable Russian agricultural endeavors, not the poor peasants Deere would have us believe are their chief concern.