Letter: Disappointing

Letters logo

I read and re-read the news release by Deere & Co. that it would keep its Orenburg, Russia, plant operational. They chose to cite humanitarian reasons for doing so. Never mind that Russian peasant farmers will never benefit from the plant staying open. The customers who Deere intends to service with seeders in Orenburg are the Russian oligarchs who are wealthy enough to own the lion’s share of all profitable Russian agricultural endeavors, not the poor peasants Deere would have us believe are their chief concern.

That John Deere has let down its employees, its past history and the people of the Quad-City area, not to mention its standing among corporate America and the world, is an understatement. It is extremely disappointing that Deere’s decision to service the very Russian oligarchs, who are being hounded from every haven internationally, will still find a helping hand at planting time from a greedy business right here in our own back yard.

Sherry Paul

Bettendorf

