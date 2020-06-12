Letter: Disappointing

We were very disappointed to read that Iowa Sen. Roby Smith, R-Davenport,  introduced legislation to prohibit the secretary of state from sending absentee ballot requests to every registered voter. The record voter turn-out in the recent primary clearly indicates that this process encouraged voter participation. Unless Smith has clear proof that sending ballot requests resulted in significant voter fraud, the process should be continued.

Bill and Chris Gallin

Davenport

