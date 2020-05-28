Letter: Disavow attack ad

Over the Memorial Day weekend, Theresa Greenfield’s big money Washington supporters released an ad attacking Admiral Michael Franken, her most credible opponent, for his almost four decades of service in the Navy.

They claim that because of his absence from Iowa, he is unable to represent Iowans.

A fourth generation Iowan, Mike grew up and worked in Iowa for his first 23 years. After enlisting in the Navy, as his older brother had done, he spent 37 years serving and defending our country: fighting terrorists, pandemics and pirates; learning the Pentagon and Washington, D.C; commanding troops and retiring as a three-star admiral.

Admiral Franken and his family moved 28 times during his career, and he never lived anywhere as long as he lived in Iowa, the place he always called home. He always read Iowa newspapers and sought out other Iowans.

This is an absurd and unfounded attack. It is military discrimination. We all have friends and families serving abroad. Should they never be allowed to run for office?

In a broadcast debate, Theresa Greenfield claimed that she didn’t know who was running the ads and wouldn’t know who to call. This disingenuous response is false on the face of it; if true, it exhibits a lack of curiosity and a lack of leadership.

Greenfield needs to disavow these attacks.

Jacqueline O'Donnell

Davenport

