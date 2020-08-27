Letter: Disconnect with reality

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

While watching Fareed Zakaria’s GPS program of Sunday, it was refreshing to hear the host interrupt to politely contradict his guest, Jared Kushner, when the president’s son-in-law began touting the increased number(s) of coronavirus tests being administered by the administration. Zakaria pointed out that the tests took too long to be processed (6 to 8 days) to do any good in contact tracing and quarantining.

Kushner said that test results were coming back "in 2.3 days."

Zakaria — with an epidemiologist up next to talk about the issue — interrupted (politely) and said, "Jared, that’s just not so."

Better-informed citizens need to assume Fareed Zakaria’s role.

In rebuttal to Lyle Miller’s letter in your Aug. 23rd newspaper, those of us living through this catastrophic time must say, "Lyle, that’s just not so."

What were Lyle Miller’s misstatements?

Here are two direct quotes: "The U.S. has been restored to a position of honor and power in the world. Trump’s leadership has created a very strong economy."

There was much more incorrect and slanted information.

Miller’s letter reveals a disconnect with reality.