Letter: Discouraging recycling

I totally agree with the statements made by Bill Wiebel in the July 18 issue of the Dispatch-Argus. Our household is one of the many that would be affected by the closures, as we do not have curbside pickup. I am afraid that many people have no idea that the centers are closing. Had I not read the recent article in the newspaper, I would have been none the wiser. Not everyone gets their news from the paper anymore, so they are unaware of what is supposed to happen.

Rather than encouraging us, the county is discouraging us to recycle. It's astonishing to see the increase in the size of the landfill on Knoxville Road over just the past few years. If we can't recycle, that site will be hard-pressed to handle the extra tonnage.

I use the center in Milan weekly and try to time my drop-off carefully, as by the end of the week all of the containers are overflowing. I am hoping the decision to close will be reversed to help us protect the earth. Landfills only hide our waste and have issues with the production of methane and carbon dioxide. There is also the potential leakage of toxins into water sources.

The following Native American quote is a reminder to all of us: "Treat the Earth well. It was not given to you by your parents, it was loaned to you by your children. We do not inherit the Earth from our ancestors, we borrow it from our children."