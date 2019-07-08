Dear bakers and other wedding service providers:
I hear that some of you don't want to work with gay couples. You might want to reconsider. If you decline to do business with gay people on the grounds that it's against your religion, and your life's guideline is the Bible, then you must, in the name of consistency, also exclude all those other miscreants who are cross-ways, so to speak, with the Good Book. You might know one or two. If you decline to do business with gay people, you may quickly find that your friends or even relatives won't do business with you, because they are or have children who are gay. You'll be surprised to discover how many people you know are in this position - your sister's son, maybe, or a female cousin, an elderly uncle who never married. If you decline to do business with gay people and you live in a large city, you're going to be excluding an awful lot of good people. Those good people know a lot of other good people who also won't be working with you. Every time you decline to do business with gay people, you will discover that there are plenty of people who don't have any gay friends or relatives, but who support those who do, and they won't want to do business with you, either. Every time you decline to do business with gay people, you create business for your competitors. Discrimination is a poor business plan.
Kathleen Connett
Davenport