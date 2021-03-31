Letter: Disgusted

I was born in Moline, educated in Moline and had the privilege to teach and coach in Moline. This year’s mayoral election is beyond anything I’ve ever seen. When do we as Moliners stoop to the level of the negative ads that are being sent to our homes about Sangeetha Rayapati? They are disgusting and very untrue.

I urge the voters of Moline to talk to some of our everyday workers about what is going on. When you do not replace 15 or 16 high level positions in our city, we miss out on the good services we have come to expect in Moline, plus not paying those salaries makes our budget look more balanced.

I have never in all my years in Moline been so bothered by what I’m seeing now. This is not who we are or should be. Please listen to the editorial board of the Dispatch-Argus and what they have said and go and talk to some of our daily workers. They will tell you the truth of what is going on in Moline. As an old retired history and government teacher, this town of mine and what is going on is not the town I grew up in. Sincerely disgusted.

Jeffrey Quick

Moline

