Letter: Disgusting campaigns

Over the last month, I’ve had the opportunity to read letters to the editor from the two most recent Rock Island County Republican Party chairs prior to Drue Mielke.

The distortion of facts and the hypocrisy are astounding. First, President Trump inherited a great economy from Barack Obama. Second, according to the Pew Research Center, family incomes are actually down 52% among low-income earners. Third, in response to COVID-19, is the administration’s failure to coordinate the states’ responses to COVID-19, which created chaos and bidding wars that undoubtedly cost essential time.

Trump’s “standing up to China” has created severe hardships for farmers, but hey, at least Trump’s family has profited with an astounding 34 trademarks from China in 2018 alone. Finally, Trump lowered taxes only for the wealthy, not the low income earners.

Now, for the letter blaming Democrats for the spread of COVID-19 because they impeached Trump; that’s laughable. The impeachment occurred in December of 2019, well before COVID-19 was on the national radar and well before Trump said on multiple times that it was under control.

I only get 250 words to combat the falsehoods, so I will just end with this: “The single most important thing that we want to achieve is for (the president) to be a one term president.”