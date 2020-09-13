Letter: Disgusting campaigns

Disgusting campaigns
Living in Illinois, I sure am glad I’m not faced with the task of deciding whether to vote for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst or challenger Theresa Greenfield. From watching their campaign ads, it’s obvious these are two horrible women.
They fund their campaigns with “dark money” and “corrupt money”. They have turned their backs on veterans, crushed small business owners and will trample the downtrodden — all the while accepting a “cushy” high-paying job and creating “slush funds” for billionaires.
It’s not hard to assume they would have no qualms about tossing mothers with small babies into the gutter. And they probably kick their dogs too.
Bottom line: Both candidates should be ashamed of the disgusting campaigns they are running.
Jim VanAuwelaer
Port Byron
Restore democracy
The survival of our American democratic experiment requires two functional political parties representing both conservative and progressive viewpoints. Both parties must believe in good government and adhere to the democratic principles, rule of law, and checks and balances laid out in our Constitution. Both parties must represent policies and values based in fact and science so that vibrant conversations and compromise can occur, allowing politicians to work together as public servants representing all Americans in our democratic society.
The Republican Party is no longer a functional political party. Its wholehearted embrace of President Trump and Trumpism has created a political cult that is (sadly) no longer able to fulfill its vital role in our democracy. Republicans reject fact and science, while demonizing Democrats as “the radical left,” leaving no room for debate or compromise on issues vital to most Americans. Under Trump, the Republican Party has rejected the hard work of policy formation, governing and compromise, choosing instead to remain in power by promoting fear, anger and division.
For our American democracy to survive, the Republican Party must reclaim its conservative ideals, policies and belief in good (limited) government. Many conservatives support The Lincoln Project and Republican Voters Against Trump. They believe the only way to restore the Republican Party is to repudiate Trumpism by removing Trump and his enablers in Congress from power. I know this sounds strange. But I urge everyone to vote for Democratic candidates in 2020 to save the Republican Party and our democracy. Vote. Vote. Vote.
Richard Patterson
Moline
The problem
The problems in America are not guns and large ammunition magazines or mental health. It’s cops who are the problem. Cops are bad role models and are doing things they are not suppose to be doing.
It’s our leaders who encourage them, and the average American who blindly worships them are the problem.
Mike Maschmann
Long Grove
Stand up
First, I want to congratulate Carl Best (Aug. 31 letter) for his great idea to seat politicians in Congress alphabetically. Terrific! Now, how do we get them to do that?
I also have a couple questions about President Donald Trump. Why does he always clap for himself when he comes onstage to give a speech, and why can’t he stand up straight behind the podium as he’s giving the speech?
Pat Martel
Moline
Elect Uribe
Attention Rock Island voters residing north of 31st Avenue between 24th and 30th Streets. You have the opportunity to change how business is done on the Rock Island County Board. Elect Jim Uribe to represent your interests in the upcoming election. Yes, your interests and your taxes, not the interests of the Democratic Party cabal that ignore their constituents year after year, decade after decade.
How big a difference you can make? Electing Uribe will weaken the Democrats’ stranglehold on taxing and spending that cripples our county. The board’s own comprehensive annual finance report shows operating losses from the last three years that run into millions.
As always, the board cabal answers by raising more taxes to protect sacred cows that hemorrhage your tax dollars. What are the sacred cows draining us dry? Why does the board protect money-losing entities? A nursing home, zoo and Forest Preserve that have to be taxpayer subsidized? Deficit after deficit, year after year, and you in the 16th District can reverse this spiral by taking a stand that helps all county citizens.
Uribe is eminently qualified to serve. His resume’ consists of a Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University and a master’s degree from St. Ambrose University covering strategic planning, employee relations and industrial preparedness, to name a few.
Jim regularly attends Rock Island County Board meetings and addresses the board on crucial tax and spend issues.
Reshuffle the deck. Speak truth to power by electing Jim Uribe as your board representative.
Jeffrey H. Rice
Rock Island
Don’t listen to mind readers
“Great relationships are based on clarity, not mind-reading,” according to Steven Arterburn. Modern day liberals/progressives persistently tell what conservatives are thinking even though they are consistently incorrect. When liberals, on the other hand, openly say or do something consistent with their left-wing philosophy, they routinely deny what was their obvious intent. Liberal politicians and the lapdog news media immediately and consistently affirm the liberal assertions, however consistently incorrect they may be.
When asked a substantive question, liberals will obfuscate, quoting rote platitudes or answering irrelevant questions. They can’t speak with clarity because it betrays their nefarious intent. If we could read their minds, they would have no influence in our society. Those who adamantly agree with their calumnies, ignore truths and the facts – while promoting disastrous ideas.
By contrast, when conservatives speak plainly, rationally and clearly, the liberal establishment immediately “reads their mind,” and intentionally interprets the meaning — wrongly. They intentionally warp it to make the conservative appear irrational, or worse!
Only when you and I begin to look at the long-term potential outcome of people’s promises and the probability of them being fulfilled can we sort out the good and meaningful from the fanciful and anarchistic. Too many of today’s liberal statements are not based on good, long-term notions. Instead, they are short-term and selfish.
Beware of those who tell you what people think. Only God can (reliably) read minds. Assess the motivation behind people’s words. If they do as they say, listen closely. Don’t listen to mind readers.
Don Goembel
Orion
Who’ve the divider?
Over the last month, I’ve had the opportunity to read letters to the editor from the two most recent Rock Island County Republican Party chairs prior to Drue Mielke.
The distortion of facts and the hypocrisy are astounding. First, President Trump inherited a great economy from Barack Obama. Second, according to the Pew Research Center, family incomes are actually down 52% among low-income earners. Third, in response to COVID-19, is the administration’s failure to coordinate the states’ responses to COVID-19, which created chaos and bidding wars that undoubtedly cost essential time.
Trump’s “standing up to China” has created severe hardships for farmers, but hey, at least Trump’s family has profited with an astounding 34 trademarks from China in 2018 alone. Finally, Trump lowered taxes only for the wealthy, not the low income earners.
Now, for the letter blaming Democrats for the spread of COVID-19 because they impeached Trump; that’s laughable. The impeachment occurred in December of 2019, well before COVID-19 was on the national radar and well before Trump said on multiple times that it was under control.
I only get 250 words to combat the falsehoods, so I will just end with this: “The single most important thing that we want to achieve is for (the president) to be a one term president.”
Those are not the words of Nancy Pelosi or Chuck Schumer; those are the the words of Mitch McConnell in 2010.
Tell me again who the divisive party is, please.
Gregg Johnson
East Moline
