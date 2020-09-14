 Skip to main content
Letter: Disgusting campaigns
Letter: Disgusting campaigns

Living in Illinois, I sure am glad I'm not faced with the task of deciding whether to vote for U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst or challenger Theresa Greenfield. From watching their campaign ads, it's obvious these are two horrible women.

They fund their campaigns with "dark money" and "corrupt money". They have turned their backs on veterans, crushed small business owners and will trample the downtrodden — all the while accepting a "cushy" high-paying job and creating "slush funds" for billionaires.

It's not hard to assume they would have no qualms about tossing mothers with small babies into the gutter. And they probably kick their dogs too.

Bottom line: Both candidates should be ashamed of the disgusting campaigns they are running.

Jim VanAuwelaer

Port Byron

