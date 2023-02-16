It is disheartening to read that various groups, including CPAC and the Scott County GOP women, are providing Kari Lake a platform to continue her election denial nonsense. Continuing to spread these ideas about fraud in Trump's 2020 loss and her own this year, can only serve to discourage voters and raise suspicions about the fairness of elections. So, from now on, is every losing candidate going to claim fraud? How will this possibly clog the courts with frivolous lawsuits. Kari Lake is very unpatriotic, in my estimation. Don Henley, of the Eagles had the perfect phrase concerning her election defeat "Get Over It."