It is disheartening to read that various groups, including CPAC and the Scott County GOP women, are providing Kari Lake a platform to continue her election denial nonsense. Continuing to spread these ideas about fraud in Trump's 2020 loss and her own this year, can only serve to discourage voters and raise suspicions about the fairness of elections. So, from now on, is every losing candidate going to claim fraud? How will this possibly clog the courts with frivolous lawsuits. Kari Lake is very unpatriotic, in my estimation. Don Henley, of the Eagles had the perfect phrase concerning her election defeat "Get Over It."
Similarly, our governor continues to cast aspersions on our educators. Her recent speech to the "Moms for Liberty", made her sound like a QAnon conspiracy theorist! Legislation proposed by and endorsed by her, will do little to solve the current Iowa teacher shortage. Who will be willing to subject themselves to being regarded as someone with a sinister agenda?
Michael Shinners
Davenport