Letter: Dismantling barriers

For too long, Rock Island economic opportunities have been out of reach for the majority of Rock Islanders. The same well-networked organizations, individuals, and private companies seemingly recycle big city economic development money. Small businesses beware of Rock Island’s revolving loan fund as most recipients end up riddled with debt and out of business.

Thurgood Brooks isn’t part of the old network. He wants to dismantle the barriers that keep talented, passionate, and hard-working people from succeeding here at home. He clearly sees the worth of every Rock Islander from every corner of this city and is committed to growth for all – the only winning growth strategy for any small American city hoping to survive.

I am a member of the business community here in Rock Island, and we want to see new businesses thrive. Thurgood is the only candidate who has experience creating something from nothing (an endeavor most entrepreneurs understand all too well). He understands the importance of a business incubation program that offers flexible office space, month-to-month leasing, businesses on wheels, coaching and mentorship, sharing best practices, group purchasing, and community support. We need to stay connected and responsive to businesses after the photo-op. Please visit Thurgood’s social media outlets to witness how well he understands and communicates with our community.