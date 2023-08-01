The disparity in treatment of women in the health-care system: A response to “Younger women with AMI have more adverse outcomes after discharge."

As Elana Gotkine addresses in her article on May 1, women experience more negative outcomes following an acute myocardial infarction than men (2023). Unfortunately, the sex disparity between the treatment of men and women extends beyond just differing outcomes of AMI.

Women experience increased mortality because of health care and treatment inequalities during every stage of life (Myatra et al., 2021). Much of the literature illuminating sexism in healthcare focuses on maternal or postpartum mortality.

Though this is a subject worthy of attention and continued research, the fact is that it is not just during these times that women receive less than adequate care. Men experiencing sepsis receive intravenous (IV) antibiotics sooner than women and are more likely to have been treated with IV fluids and oxygen (Sunden-Cullberg et al., 2020).

Women also experience delays in diagnosing and treating cardiovascular disease, stroke, and cancer (Myatra et al., 2021). Women of minority groups, with less education, or who have a lower socioeconomic status (SES) are all at an even higher risk of being un- or underdiagnosed and experiencing increased complications (Myatra et al., 2021).

Quality health care should not be a luxury only afforded by rich, white men. Everyone will encounter the health care system at some point. Both clinicians and patients need to be aware of these disparities so that when a healthcare crisis arises, women, especially poor women of minority status, can receive the same level and quality of care as everyone else.

Hilary A. Nelson, RN, BSN

Moline