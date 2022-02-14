 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Disrespect

Letters to the editor

A dozen years ago, trying a new computer, I wrote a letter to the Quad-City Times. They printed it.

Writing letters soon became a hobby. Glorious days when the Times and Dispatch-Argus had separate editorial pages. I read both papers; sent essays to both.

Then economic realities mandated consolidations; our local papers now share a common opinion page.

Getting a letter published is no longer a "sure thing." Limited space and unlimited submissions? Well, that's why they pay editors. I'm always grateful if/when "the paper" finds one of my letters suitable.

Today, reading about the "deal" candidate Joe Biden made with Rep. Jim Clyburn, limiting the demographics eligible for this pending Supreme Court vacancy, I start dozing, day-dreaming ...

My dream (nightmare?) begins with an announcement ..."Starting immediately, Quad-Cities' newspapers will give preference to letters submitted by Eastern-European males." Horrors! That's my heritage.

What could be worse? Getting unearned advantage while competing for limited space would diminish and taint the accomplishment of "getting printed in the paper." A writer suffers no greater insult than: "He's only published because he's got a 'hook'."

Hence my sympathy for African-American women who, despite obstacles, became judges, made reputations, and rose to the pinnacle of their profession. Having earned consideration for the nation's highest court, they deserve the untainted respect that comes with being evaluated against everyone.

I've no problem with the president's puppeteers choosing to break another barrier. It's time.

My beef is with unconsciously-biased, condescending politicians and the paternalistic disrespect they show those they claim to champion.

Eugene Mattecheck Jr.

Moline

