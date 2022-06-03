Letter: Dissatisfied with cemetery maintenance

If you are dissatisfied with the lawn maintenance at Holy Family Cemetery located on Waverly Road in Davenport, please call 563-322-4438 and ask to speak with someone who is on the Holy Family Cemetery Board of Directors, which is responsible for this cemetery.

Ever since contracting out many years ago to a “Landscaping & Maintenance” company in Bettendorf, the upkeep has been significantly less than acceptable. If you visited the cemetery on Memorial Day you found the grass 7 inches high and lots of long dead grass around the heads stones. As bad as this is, if you’d visited the cemetery a week before you would have found that flat grave markers could not be seen at all and head stones were 50% to 75% covered by long grass.

For years people have been bringing their own mowers/trimmers and doing their own maintenance so as to give their relatives and friends who have passed the respect that is due them.

Why is this contract continually being renewed when obviously this company is doing a despicable job and has been for years? I suggest returning to the internal employees who were performing this maintenance prior to contracting out. The Board needs to step up and do their job, and we need to remind them that all people should be granted dignity and respect in death at all times and not just a half-hearted attempt on a holiday.

Jill Vande Wiele

Davenport

