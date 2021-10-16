Letter: Disturbing

Donald Trump's rally in Des Moines last Saturday was disturbing on many levels. Most of all, that major Republicans stood on stage with a liar and perpetuated the falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election. I hear Democrats complaining, but really, where are the strong voices? I'm not hearing them, and that is frightening to me.
The more a lie is repeated, the more people believe it. If the election were stolen, anger among Trump supporters would be justified. But it was not. Instead of standing up to Trump, instead of calling him out, Iowa Republican leaders bent the knee and stoked the anger. What happens to a country when half the people believe something that is not true? Lies and anger are tearing our nation apart. And Iowa Republican leaders are helping it happen. This is frightening.
Alma Gaul
Bettendorf