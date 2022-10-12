 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Ditch the gum, Ferentz

I have seen cows chewing their cud that rivaled the Hawkeyes' coach chomping away. He must not have read the etiquette book section on chewing with mouth closed. He, to me, was disgusting to watch.

Richard Rogers

Rock Island

