Vladimir Lenin said, "We can and must write in a language which sows among the masses hate, revulsion, and scorn towards those who disagree with us." This is happening in our media nightly — just watch CNN or MSNBC and you'll hear charges of hate and racism in attempts to divide or misinform listeners.
Fifty companies controlled 90% of our media in 1983. Today, these six corporations: News Corp, Viacom, Time Warner, CBS, Comcast and Disney control 90 percent of our media. We get very little reporting of actual or truthful political news. Everything we hear has a far-left bias meant to keep you blind to the true effects of the Democrats' far-left liberal policies, while they fill their pockets with your tax dollars.
Millions of Americans are wondering if the Democratic Party now controls almost all of our media, or do these six corporations control the Democratic Party?
Top officials in the Justice Department were so corrupted by the Obama administration we can see how there were no consequences for all the scandals. Is the Democratic Party really that corrupt and trying to overturn President Trump's election, or is it just the Hillary Effect?
Creepy, touchy-feely Joe Biden is being made a fool. He's being pushed to run solely to keep Bernie Sanders from getting enough delegates to get the nomination.
Dozens of candidates are running so super delegates will again choose the presidential candidate instead of voters.
Don Erbst Sr.
Davenport