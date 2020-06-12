Letter: Division is not the solution

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

On May 31st, I worshiped online with Pastor Adam Hamilton of The Church of the Resurrection in Kansas City. As he developed the sermon title, "The Dream Deferred", he passionately and frequently said, "I don't like what I see around me."

Tears filled my eyes when he illustrated with words and visuals the painful images of the killing of George Floyd, the rioting, looting, and the use of force used by a minority of our law enforcement officers.

I rejoiced when Pastor Hamilton forcibly and courageously stated, "This is not acceptable."

Tears fell down my cheeks when I heard the words of a black police officer in the Kansas City area, when he responded to the question about how he felt as he viewed the visual image of a black man being killed by a white police officer. The police officer's response was, "I had to look away."

When I viewed the video, I, too, had to look away. At the same time, I reacted positively to Adam Hamilton's question, ''What do you suppose would have happened if just one of three other police officers who were watching passively as George lay dying would have said, "This is not right."