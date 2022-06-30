 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: DMV discriminates against age

I went to a place of business today (June 21) and was told that I would have to spend two and a half as much time to get the same service because I am over 70 years of age. No other reason. Takes the same time for the clerk to service me as for everyone, but I have to come in five times to get the same service as someone under age 70 who has to come in only twice.

The business is the DMV of the state of Iowa. I can only get a two-year license while those under 70 can get five-year license.

Why does this matter to me? At my age I want to take advantage of all the time I have left, and spending some of it at the DMV simply because of my age is wrong. If I cannot qualify for a driver's license then deny one, but otherwise treat me the same as everyone.

Charlie Coleman

Davenport

