Letter: Do away with Electoral College

We need a national popular vote in our country to elect our presidents. It is time to do away with the Electoral College. We need a one-person, one-vote system in our presidential election that values each vote. The Electoral College is an antiquated, outdated system that actually devalues each individual vote by using electors instead of a popular vote total. Why is it that we use popular vote for every other election in our country, except for president? It makes no sense. I believe the time is here for a national popular vote.