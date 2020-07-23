Letter: Do better, Davenport

It should be a commonly known fact that Davenport's economy is trash.

I don't say this to downplay the work that has been done to expand and diversify the local economy. However, as a young Davenporter who will be turning 20 this year, I know that the job market here isn't sustainable, especially for college-age people.

When I ran for city council last year, I warned people that my generation would be suffering if we didn't do more to diversify the economy to include new-era industries, like technology, cybersecurity, the arts, creative industries, etc.

This worries me because I will be done with college in a few years, and I can't see how I can make a life here, especially given how 2020 has devastated the economy. Davenport is faltering, and our local government hasn't done enough to support us. We need better leadership that understands these issues. I would like to convince the people currently in charge, but I feel I'd have better luck convincing a brick wall to fly.

To our elected officials, do better.

Alexandra Dermody

Davenport

