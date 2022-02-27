Letter: Do better

White people: We must do better.

I suspect that the vast majority of us do not consider ourselves to be overtly racist. Yet, unconscious bias and systemic racism continue to thrive, as well as a reflexive urge to preserve the prevailing caste system.

The good news about unconscious bias, is that – with effort and self-awareness – we can make it conscious, and do our part to minimize it.

Hint: Any time you think you feel threatened by a person of color, check your bias.

Some words carry more power than others. "Threat" is one of those words. Emmett Till (and countless others) have been brutally murdered for even the hint of a perceived "threat."

Amy Cooper – on the same day that George Floyd was murdered – called the New York Police Department, claiming that she was being threatened in Central Park by a bird-watching Black man who requested that she leash her dog.

Where is the threat? Most of the time, it’s in your head. Your fear may feel real, but it is based on the racist culture that you grew up in, one that objectifies Black bodies (please, please read "Between the World and Me" by Ta-Nehisi Coates) and preserves and protects a status quo that prefers white over color, men over women, and so on.

Our community has a wealth of Black talent and leadership. Creating authentic space for diverse voices and power is on us, white people. You're not being threatened, you're being given an opportunity to do better.

Rebecca Arnold

Rock Island

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0