Letter: Do better

As we continue to fight COVID-19, we are always advised to socially distance, wash hands and wear face masks. Masks do not benefit us or others if not worn properly — covering both nose and mouth. It was for this reason I was so disappointed to see that this newspaper chose to put a large picture on its front page on Jan. 25 that clearly showed two individuals wearing their masks inappropriately. Especially when the article was about the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the hospitality and hotel industry.
This choice reflects poorly on the company represented in the picture as well as on the paper itself. May we please do better in the future if we are to get "back to normal?"
Nancy Goppelt-Burney
Blue Grass