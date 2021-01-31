Letter: Do better

As we continue to fight COVID-19, we are always advised to socially distance, wash hands and wear face masks. Masks do not benefit us or others if not worn properly — covering both nose and mouth. It was for this reason I was so disappointed to see that this newspaper chose to put a large picture on its front page on Jan. 25 that clearly showed two individuals wearing their masks inappropriately. Especially when the article was about the negative impact the COVID-19 pandemic has had on the hospitality and hotel industry.