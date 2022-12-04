Letter: Do not believe the election lies

Thank you, everyone, who rejected the election lies touted by Republican politicians and conservative media and voted to protect our democracy in the 2022 midterms. The fight continues. Conservative media still spreads propaganda about our elections. Republican legislators still pass laws restricting our right to vote, citing “election integrity”, with no evidence of election issues.

Last Sunday, November 27th, an egregious op-ed article titled “Optics can be polarizing”, written by John Donald O’Shea, was published in the Times. Mr. O’Shea’s op-ed promotes distrust in our elections and concludes that our elections do not appear to be “entirely fair”, while offering no proof.

Mr. O’Shea insinuates that Democrats contribute to distrust in our elections. He lists two “major crises” as proof. “1. After the 2016 election, when the Democrats and Mueller investigated President Trump, culminating in Trump’s first impeachment for “Russian Collusion.”” “2. Stacey Abrams claimed she was the winner of the 2018 Georgia Gubernatorial election, and that the election was stolen from her.”

Both statements are lies. Republican appointee, Deputy AG Rosenstein, appointed Mueller in 2017 as special counsel to investigate Russian interference during the 2016 presidential election. Trump was impeached in 2019 for denying congressionally approved military aid to Ukraine. Stacey Abrams never claimed she won the 2018 Georgia governor’s race and, like all Democrats, formally conceded the election.

Our elections have proven, time and again, to be accurate and free of fraud. Republicans are 100% responsible for casting doubt on our elections. Do not believe their election lies.

Richard Patterson

Moline