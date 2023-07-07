Gov. Kim Reynolds is calling a special session on July 11 to pass new legislation restricting abortion. We all knew this was going to happen after the Iowa Supreme Court stayed the decision of the lower court allowing abortion access to continue in Iowa.

Supreme Court Justice Tom Waterman pointedly wrote, "It would be ironic and troubling for our court to become the first state supreme court in the nation to hold that trash set out in a garbage can for collection is entitled to more constitutional protection than a woman's interest in autonomy and dominion over her own body." Justice Waterman is referring to State vs. Wright, an Iowa Supreme Court decision that limits law enforcement's ability to sort through trash on the curb to search for evidence.

It would definitely be ironic if trash had "more constitutional protection than a woman's interest in autonomy and dominion over her own body." Now, the independence of a woman's decision is in the hands of the Iowa Legislature. Is our autonomy more important than trash on the curb? Finally, I believe acquiescing to Gov. Reynolds is totally out of step with the will of the majority of Iowans. Please, legislators, do not support any further restrictions on access to abortions in Iowa.

Joan Marttila

Bettendorf