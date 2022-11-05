Letter: Do not vote for liars

I have always been proud of voting a split ticket in general elections. After Republicans antics since 2016, that practice stops this year.

Mitch McConnell and Lyndsey Graham swore to the American people there would not be an appointment to the Supreme Court in the last year of Trumps’ term in office. They lied! When they raised their hands and swore to be impartial jurors in Trumps’ first impeachment trial, they lied!

Every time Trump claims to have won the 2020 election, he lies! I constantly see reports that 70% of Republicans still believe that Trump won without offering an ounce of proof other than conspiracy theories or Trumps’ lies. Why should I vote for someone that I am 70% sure is lying?

Two of Trump's Supreme Court appointees lied during their hearings when they said the court should not overturn previous courts decisions and that Roe v. Wade was the law of the land. Both voted to overturn it.

I hope most Americans are like me and do not vote for people that we are pretty sure are liars or just plain ignorant of the facts!

Barry Willett

Orion